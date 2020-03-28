Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

