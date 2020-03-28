Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 146,586 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,586 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avnet by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Avnet stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

