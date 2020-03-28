Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3,655.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,871.62 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,498.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,674.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

