Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 201,100 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

