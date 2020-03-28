Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,500 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WYND opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

