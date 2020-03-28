Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.15 Million Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

