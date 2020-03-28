Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.30 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of PRSP opened at $18.49 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.