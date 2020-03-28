Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 608,855 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 117,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 2,390,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

