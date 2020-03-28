Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

