Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.