Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Amc Networks worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amc Networks by 186.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Amc Networks by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 33.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

