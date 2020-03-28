Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

