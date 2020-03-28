Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.69% of Alector worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Alector news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $7,409,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $186,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,978 shares of company stock worth $12,981,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Alector Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Research analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

