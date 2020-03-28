Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 27th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 38.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $282.39 on Friday. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $228.68 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.46.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.