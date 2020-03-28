Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

