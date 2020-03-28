Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,822 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,693,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of AQN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.