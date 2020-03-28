Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.90 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002376 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a market cap of $98.87 million and $51.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,195,556,725 coins and its circulating supply is 664,284,882 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

