Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alkermes worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

