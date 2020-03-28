All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $121,460.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.