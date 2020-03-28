Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 27th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Y. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $547.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.80. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

