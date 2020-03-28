Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,057,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 27th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,104. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

