Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.27% of Allegheny Technologies worth $137,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE:ATI opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.