ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,342 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.52% of ALLETE worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

ALE stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

