Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADS. UBS Group cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

NYSE:ADS opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.