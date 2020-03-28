Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 180,598 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.74% of Masco worth $98,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.87.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

