Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 19,403 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $83,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. UBS Group raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

