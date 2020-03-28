Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 202,568 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.86% of Advance Auto Parts worth $95,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

NYSE:AAP opened at $95.60 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

