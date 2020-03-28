Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,669 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.81% of Tetra Tech worth $85,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.