Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 43,765 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.08% of Bruker worth $84,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 459,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 275,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156,593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.87 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

