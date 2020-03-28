Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 61,955 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $90,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

