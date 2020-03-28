Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 166,325 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.59% of Independence Realty Trust worth $84,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $8.95 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $760.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

