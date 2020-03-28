Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 188,281 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.28% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $85,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.