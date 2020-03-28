Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 30,498 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.04% of Callaway Golf worth $100,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.