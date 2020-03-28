Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 320,538 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Medical Properties Trust worth $92,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

MPW opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

