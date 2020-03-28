Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 41,817 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.40% of Rockwell Automation worth $94,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.