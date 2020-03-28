Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,576 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 53,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Exelon worth $81,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXC opened at $35.50 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

