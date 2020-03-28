Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.58% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $82,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after acquiring an additional 50,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.