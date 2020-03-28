Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 510,414 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.23% of Ares Management worth $91,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $92,004,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 42,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

