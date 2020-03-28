Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of A. O. Smith worth $97,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

