Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $100.02 Million Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,343 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $100,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.22 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

