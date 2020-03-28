Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $101.48 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.07% of Brunswick worth $101,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 162,032 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

