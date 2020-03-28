Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $104.32 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $104,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 395,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,986,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,015.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

