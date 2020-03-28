Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $83.02 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.29% of Signet Jewelers worth $83,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.73%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

