Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $84.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1,158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888,297 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.78% of Tempur Sealy International worth $84,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after buying an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.91.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

