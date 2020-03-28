Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $85.79 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.45% of Regal Beloit worth $85,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Regal Beloit by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

