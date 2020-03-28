Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $99 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $98,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 96,167 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Also, Director Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,876.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $423,600. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $975.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

