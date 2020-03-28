Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.73% of Trade Desk worth $85,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.13.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

