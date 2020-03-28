Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.50% of PNM Resources worth $100,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

