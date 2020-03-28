Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.87% of Easterly Government Properties worth $103,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 238.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.