Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,724,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,902,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

